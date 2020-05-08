Learn to Draw Buzz Lightyear In New Video From Pixar

Today, Pixar Animation Studios posted a video that will take us to Infinity and Beyond as artist Ben Su teaches us how to draw our favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

Ben Su, an animator at Pixar Animation Studios, teaches us how to draw Buzz Lightyear in the latest drawing tutorial video from the acclaimed animation studio.

Buzz Lightyear made his first on-screen appearance in the first full-length computer animated feature, Toy Story which was released in 1995. He appears in each film of the series, and the numerous shorts and specials.

Ben Su has been working at Pixar for over ten years, contributing to nearly every Pixar film since Toy Story 3, including recent hits like Onward, Toy Story 4, Coco, and even the upcoming Soul.