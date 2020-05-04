Learn How to Draw Woody In New Video From Pixar

You’ve got a friend in Pixar animator Benjamin Su and he is going to teach you how to draw everyone’s favorite cowboy doll in a new video from Pixar. Su provide step-by-step instructions on how to draw Woody from the Toy Story films.
- Su has been an animator with Pixar for the past 10 years and some of the movie he’s worked on include:
- Inside Out
- Coco
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- In this nearly 11-minute video, Su will show you how to bring Woody to life on the page.
