Learn How to Draw Woody In New Video From Pixar

You’ve got a friend in Pixar animator Benjamin Su and he is going to teach you how to draw everyone’s favorite cowboy doll in a new video from Pixar. Su provide step-by-step instructions on how to draw Woody from the Toy Story films.

Su has been an animator with Pixar for the past 10 years and some of the movie he’s worked on include: Inside Out Coco Toy Story 3 Toy Story 4

In this nearly 11-minute video, Su will show you how to bring Woody to life on the page.

