DCappella Shares New Music Video for “You’re Welcome” from Disney’s “Moana”

Disney fans craving a new musical version of Moana songs will love the latest single by DCappella. This morning the group dropped a new music video for “You’re Welcome” featuring the talents of Joe Santoni and Orlando Dixon.

What’s happening:

The group’s bassist Joe Santoni, starts off the song with his deep vocals that provides a pleasant shock to listeners, much like Moana must have felt when meeting Maui for the first time.

Orlando Dixon (Baritone) then takes over the Maui part for the remainder of the song, with the group adding in vocal percussion and high energy oohs and go, go, gos.

ICYMI: