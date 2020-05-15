Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Park Green Light To Submit Plans To Reopen

What’s Happening:

Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the many parks of Central Florida can now submit their plans for reopening to the state.

He also added that the plans should include the date that they believe they can reopen while resuming safe operations, while also explaining the plans on how to protect the guests, the staff, and that the plan would have to have an endorsement from an official in their locality, citing Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings as an example.

The many major theme parks of Central Florida, including the parks of Walt Disney World

CityWalk at Universal Orlando last night (5/14)

Disney Springs will be entering its phased reopening May 27th

What They’re Saying: