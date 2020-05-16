Disney Springs Releases “Know Before You Go” Requirements Ahead of May 20th Reopening

Disney has shared some “Know Before You Go” information about the reopening of Disney Springs through a video, fact sheet, and updated websites.
The fact sheet reiterates the same highlights.
What’s Happening:
- The first phase of Disney Springs reopening starts May 20th with some third-party operating participants like Planet Hollywood, The Boathouse, and UNIQLO.
- Click here to see our guid of everything opening during this initial phase.
- Phase two begins May 27th, which includes Disney-owned locations like World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, and D-Luxe Burger.
- Guests can visit DisneySprings.com/reopening for additional information and the Disney Parks Blog has shared more “Know Before You Go” important safety tips.
- Universal Orlando’s City Walk reopened earlier this week with similar safety procedures in place.
Know Before You Go to Disney Springs:
- Parking is limited to the Orange and Lime Garages.
- Entry points are limited to the Orange and Lime Garages, Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge, and rideshare pick-up/drop-off.
- Face coverings are required for Guests ages 3 and older and must cover your nose and mouth at all times while visiting Disney Springs except when you’re sitting at a dining table. Disney does not provide face masks and Guests must bring them with them.
- All members of your party will go through a temperature screening before entering Disney Springs. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be rescreened. If the temperature is the same or higher, access to Disney Springs will be denied for the entire party. Disney recommends checking your temperature before you go as an extra precaution.
- Disney Springs will limit the number of Guests allowed in the shopping and dining complex and individual locations also have capacity limits. Markings on the ground will keep queues spaced out if a location hits capacity.
- Once Disney Springs is full, no exceptions will be made. This includes Guests with dining reservations, but Disney is waiving the no-show fee under these circumstances.
- Disney Custodial will frequently clean high-traffic areas including restrooms, benches, handrails, escalators, and elevators.
- Extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer opportunities have been added to Disney Springs and Disney asks Guests to use them frequently during their visit.
- Cashless transactions are recommended as much as possible, such as credit cards and mobile payment. Guests using cash are encouraged to redeem it for a Disney Gift Card at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.