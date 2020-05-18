Learn to Draw The Mad Hatter From “Alice In Wonderland”

Disney continues to provide us with great videos as part of the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series, and today’s takes us down the rabbit role for a party that happens 364 days a year. So pour yourself a cup of tea, as we learn to draw The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

Character Designer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios, James Woods, teaches us how to draw one of his favorite legacy characters from the studio, The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. He also adds that The Mad Hatter actually inspired him to draw at the studio for a living.

Woods uses a computer to do the lesson, suggesting others to use paper. He also states his disinterest for underdrawings, so this video is different than others in the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series as it doesn't use guidelines, or other ways to aid the process like other videos have.