Disney CEO Bob Chapek Answers Questions About Reopening Disney World with Reduced Capacity in CNBC Interview

What’s Happening:
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek appeared on CNBC to answer questions about the reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort following today’s big announcement.
- The first question is about the reopening date, over a month after Universal Studios reopens, and Bob shared that Disney wanted to make sure the Guest experience was at the level of quality they expect.
- When asked about reduced capacity, Chapek shared that it’s not a specific number like it is with Shanghai Disneyland, but that it’s based on the CDC guidelines for keeping Guests 6-feet apart.
- Disney feels they will be able to cover the operating costs of reopening with reduced capacity and will make baby steps to increase the number of Guests in a responsible way.
- Chapek shared that demand is already high based on the number of reservations that haven’t been canceled for the near future.
- Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs have both shown a positive response and helped Disney make their decision about the reopening of Walt Disney World.
- There’s a 3-feet distance guideline in China and Shanghai Disneyland currently allows 20,000 Guests in per day, but still plans to increase that number over time.
- Part of the decision to increase capacity is contingent on Guest behavior, which Chapek says has been very respectful in Shanghai and he expects a similar response in Orlando.
