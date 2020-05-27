Disney CEO Bob Chapek Answers Questions About Reopening Disney World with Reduced Capacity in CNBC Interview

CNBC has posted a video interview with Disney CEO Bob Chapek following the announcement of the reopening of Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Disney CEO Bob Chapek appeared on CNBC to answer questions about the reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort following today’s big announcement

The first question is about the reopening date, over a month after Universal Studios reopens

When asked about reduced capacity, Chapek shared that it’s not a specific number like it is with Shanghai Disneyland

Disney feels they will be able to cover the operating costs of reopening with reduced capacity and will make baby steps to increase the number of Guests in a responsible way.

Chapek shared that demand is already high based on the number of reservations that haven’t been canceled for the near future.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs have both shown a positive response and helped Disney make their decision about the reopening of Walt Disney World.

There’s a 3-feet distance guideline in China and Shanghai Disneyland currently allows 20,000 Guests in per day, but still plans to increase that number over time.

Part of the decision to increase capacity is contingent on Guest behavior, which Chapek says has been very respectful in Shanghai and he expects a similar response in Orlando.