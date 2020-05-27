Orange County Mayor Approves Disney World’s Proposal for Reopening, Sending to Governor for Final Approval

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Dennings has approved Walt Disney World’s reopening proposal, passing it along to Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval..
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World made their proposal to reopen their theme parks earlier today, getting approval from the task force quickly.
- This afternoon, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Dennings has submitted his approval to Governor Ron DeSantis for the final approval.
- Disney’s full proposal along with Mayor Dennings letter can be read here.
- Walt Disney World is planning to reopen their theme parks in two phases on July 11th and July 15th.
- Resort hotels are expected to reopen on June 22nd according to a Disney Vacation Club letter.
- In a related story, the World of Disney reopened today at Disney Springs.