Magic Kingdom’s Dapper Dans Perform “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”

Some say staying inside is a punishment, while others, why, they say it’s like a dream. A wonderful dream come true. Today’s #DisneyMagicMoments video brings us more voices from home as Magic Kingdom’s Dapper Dans sing us the classing from 1950’s Cinderella, “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.”
What’s Happening:
- The popular entertainment offering from Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the Dapper Dans, are the main performers in today’s #DisneyMagicMoments video bringing you their #VoicesFromHome.
- The Dapper Dans, usually seen as a quartet, appear altogether here in the video. The group has seen plenty of performers come through, having been a Magic Kingdom institution since the park opened in 1971. Disneyland also has their own set of Dapper Dans, but this video appears to be just the East Coast singers.
- Cinderella premiered in 1950, the first return-to-form for Walt Disney Animation after the compilation features and shorts during World War II. The film features one of the most popular songs in the Disney catalogue, “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” which is what the Dapper Dans perform in the video above.
- Recent videos also feature the Disneyland Dapper Dans singing “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, “When I See An Elephant Fly” from Dumbo, and an all-purpose performance of “Happy Birthday to You” for anybody celebrating at home.
- The Walt Disney World Dapper Dans can also be seen in the #DisneyMagicMoments Voices From Home series performing a park anthem, “There’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.”