Keira Knightley Set to Produce, Star in Hulu Limited Series “The Other Typist”

Keira Knightley, star of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is set to produce and star in a new limited series The Other Typist for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

is a drama series based on Suzanne Rindell's novel of the same name. The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken will write the new limited series and serve as showrunner.

creator Ilene Chaiken will write the new limited series and serve as showrunner. The series comes from Disney's Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Previously, Knightley had been working on adapting the novel into a feature film for the former Fox Searchlight.

was published in 2013 and centers on Rose, a prim, unworldly typist for the New York Police Department in the Prohibition era. Rose is drawn into the shady world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie, who will be played by Knightley, but when the ultimate crime is committed, it's uncertain which of the two women is more treacherous.

Chaiken has an existing relationship with Hulu, having been an executive producer for the streamer’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale .

. She will also join Knightley as an executive producer, along with Rindell and Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Knightley’s television experience includes appearances in Syfy's miniseries Neverland in 2011 and PBS' two-part Doctor Zhivago adaptation in 2002.

in 2011 and PBS' two-part Doctor Zhivago adaptation in 2002. Recently, she appeared in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

