Keira Knightley Set to Produce, Star in Hulu Limited Series “The Other Typist”

by | Jun 11, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Keira Knightley, star of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is set to produce and star in a new limited series The Other Typist for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • The Other Typist is a drama series based on Suzanne Rindell's novel of the same name.
  • The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken will write the new limited series and serve as showrunner.
  • The series comes from Disney's Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox TV.
  • Previously, Knightley had been working on adapting the novel into a feature film for the former Fox Searchlight.
  • The Other Typist was published in 2013 and centers on Rose, a prim, unworldly typist for the New York Police Department in the Prohibition era.
  • Rose is drawn into the shady world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie, who will be played by Knightley, but when the ultimate crime is committed, it's uncertain which of the two women is more treacherous.
  • Chaiken has an existing relationship with Hulu, having been an executive producer for the streamer’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale.
  • She will also join Knightley as an executive producer, along with Rindell and Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment.
  • Knightley’s television experience includes appearances in Syfy's miniseries Neverland in 2011 and PBS' two-part Doctor Zhivago adaptation in 2002.
  • Recently, she appeared in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

ICYMI – More Hulu news:

  • The stories of the period drama Harlots and the thriller Reprisal will no longer be told as Hulu has cancelled both series.
  • Hulu has adjusted the release dates of Love, Victor and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi to not conflict with Juneteenth on June 19th.
  • In addition to those changes, the release of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, previously scheduled for June 5th on Hulu, has also been postponed to a later date.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend