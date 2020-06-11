Keira Knightley Set to Produce, Star in Hulu Limited Series “The Other Typist”

Keira Knightley, star of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is set to produce and star in a new limited series The Other Typist for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The Other Typist is a drama series based on Suzanne Rindell's novel of the same name.
- The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken will write the new limited series and serve as showrunner.
- The series comes from Disney's Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox TV.
- Previously, Knightley had been working on adapting the novel into a feature film for the former Fox Searchlight.
- The Other Typist was published in 2013 and centers on Rose, a prim, unworldly typist for the New York Police Department in the Prohibition era.
- Rose is drawn into the shady world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie, who will be played by Knightley, but when the ultimate crime is committed, it's uncertain which of the two women is more treacherous.
- Chaiken has an existing relationship with Hulu, having been an executive producer for the streamer’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale.
- She will also join Knightley as an executive producer, along with Rindell and Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment.
- Knightley’s television experience includes appearances in Syfy's miniseries Neverland in 2011 and PBS' two-part Doctor Zhivago adaptation in 2002.
- Recently, she appeared in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
ICYMI – More Hulu news:
- The stories of the period drama Harlots and the thriller Reprisal will no longer be told as Hulu has cancelled both series.
- Hulu has adjusted the release dates of Love, Victor and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi to not conflict with Juneteenth on June 19th.
- In addition to those changes, the release of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, previously scheduled for June 5th on Hulu, has also been postponed to a later date.