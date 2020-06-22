Construction Photo Update: TRON Lightcycle Run from Bay Lake Tower

With the parks closed, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to offer a construction update on TRON Lightcycle Run, the new coaster being added to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom park inspired by the attraction at Shanghai Disneyland. With several Walt Disney World Resorts reopening today, we are finally able to offer a new glimpse at the project courtesy of one of our Florida correspondents, Jeremiah Good, who is spending the night at Bay Lake Tower.

Magic Kingdom won’t reopen until July 11th, so we weren’t able to get as close as we usually do to the site, but we are still able to see some cool shots of the track and the main show building, with the side facing Disney’s Contemporary Resort still open.

In our last update from March 9th, foundation posts for the outdoor canopy had been installed. It doesn’t appear that any progress has been made on the coaster itself and according to news reports when the parks closed in mid-March, construction projects were paused. However, today we also saw that a lot of work was completed during the break on Cinderella Castle.

TRON Lightcycle Run was scheduled to open in 2021. Disney hasn’t made any statements regarding potential delays, but as you can see in these photos, work appears to be coming along on this exciting addition to Magic Kingdom.