Construction Photo Update: TRON Lightcycle Run from Bay Lake Tower

by | Jun 22, 2020 10:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

With the parks closed, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to offer a construction update on TRON Lightcycle Run, the new coaster being added to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom park inspired by the attraction at Shanghai Disneyland. With several Walt Disney World Resorts reopening today, we are finally able to offer a new glimpse at the project courtesy of one of our Florida correspondents, Jeremiah Good, who is spending the night at Bay Lake Tower.

Magic Kingdom won’t reopen until July 11th, so we weren’t able to get as close as we usually do to the site, but we are still able to see some cool shots of the track and the main show building, with the side facing Disney’s Contemporary Resort still open.

In our last update from March 9th, foundation posts for the outdoor canopy had been installed. It doesn’t appear that any progress has been made on the coaster itself and according to news reports when the parks closed in mid-March, construction projects were paused. However, today we also saw that a lot of work was completed during the break on Cinderella Castle.

1 of 2

TRON Lightcycle Run was scheduled to open in 2021. Disney hasn’t made any statements regarding potential delays, but as you can see in these photos, work appears to be coming along on this exciting addition to Magic Kingdom.

 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed