D23 Celebrates 50 Years of the Walt Disney Archives with “Meet the Archivists” Video

by | Jun 22, 2020 11:49 AM Pacific Time

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives and D23, the official Disney fan club, celebrated with a special video allowing fans to “Meet the Archivists.”

  • On June 22, 1970, the Walt Disney Archives was founded by Dave Smith to collect, preserve, and make available for use the various historical materials of The Walt Disney Company.
  • Fifty years later, D23 celebrates this history-making—and preserving—department with the incredible staff who have followed his legacy.
  • The video above features Archives director Becky Cline, today’s Archives team, and some of their favorite memories of the first half century of this storied department.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney Archives news:

  • This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives, and to celebrate the occasion, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will premiere the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives.
  • D23 previewed the recent summer issue of Disney twenty-three, which was released in May. This quarter fans were able to explore the Walt Disney Archives as it celebrates its 50th anniversary; take a look at recent and upcoming Disney+ premieres such as Muppets Now and Artemis Fowl; and see how Disneyland has changed—and remained the same.
  • It wasn’t too long after the Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibit at the Bowers Museum opened that the museum had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after, the museum made the exhibit available to visit virtually.
 
 
