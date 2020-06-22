D23 Celebrates 50 Years of the Walt Disney Archives with “Meet the Archivists” Video

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives and D23, the official Disney fan club, celebrated with a special video allowing fans to “Meet the Archivists.”
- On June 22, 1970, the Walt Disney Archives was founded by Dave Smith to collect, preserve, and make available for use the various historical materials of The Walt Disney Company.
- Fifty years later, D23 celebrates this history-making—and preserving—department with the incredible staff who have followed his legacy.
- The video above features Archives director Becky Cline, today’s Archives team, and some of their favorite memories of the first half century of this storied department.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney Archives news:
- This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives, and to celebrate the occasion, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will premiere the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives.
- D23 previewed the recent summer issue of Disney twenty-three, which was released in May. This quarter fans were able to explore the Walt Disney Archives as it celebrates its 50th anniversary; take a look at recent and upcoming Disney+ premieres such as Muppets Now and Artemis Fowl; and see how Disneyland has changed—and remained the same.
- It wasn’t too long after the Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibit at the Bowers Museum opened that the museum had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after, the museum made the exhibit available to visit virtually.