D23 Celebrates 50 Years of the Walt Disney Archives with “Meet the Archivists” Video

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives and D23, the official Disney fan club, celebrated with a special video allowing fans to “Meet the Archivists.”

On June 22, 1970, the Walt Disney Archives was founded by Dave Smith to collect, preserve, and make available for use the various historical materials of The Walt Disney Company.

Fifty years later, D23 celebrates this history-making—and preserving—department with the incredible staff who have followed his legacy.

The video above features Archives director Becky Cline, today’s Archives team, and some of their favorite memories of the first half century of this storied department.

