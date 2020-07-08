Walt Disney World To Resume Ticket Sales and Disney Resort Bookings Tomorrow

As cast members and soon, annual passholders descend upon the parks of Walt Disney World as they begin their phased reopenings, many traditional guests are wondering when they can experience the magic again. Luckily, Disney has just released more information about ticket sales and hotel bookings.

What’s Happening:

In just a few more days, the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Earlier this year, Disney had temporarily paused 2020 ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel bookings so they could focus on helping existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders plan their visits with the new Disney Park Pass theme park reservation system. Beginning tomorrow, July 9, ticket sales will resume, as will Disney Resort hotel bookings for 2020. Guests will soon be able to purchase new tickets and plan future visits throughout this year with the Disney Park Pass system, which is being used to help manage attendance during this reopening period.

For those looking to make their plans right away, please note that tickets and Disney Resort hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day tomorrow. In addition, the site will use virtual waiting rooms as needed to manage the high volume of guests looking to plan their visits.

All guests with valid admission are required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, so be sure to check the park reservation availability calendar before purchasing any new tickets and then go directly to DisneyWorld.com/DisneyParkPass

Though the experience may be different than the last time you visited, there is so much to look forward to, with many favorite attractions and dozens of entertainment offerings, including special new character cavalcades and the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

If you’re planning a visit for this year, check out the “Know Before You Go” page at DisneyWorld.com/Updates