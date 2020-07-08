Walt Disney World To Resume Ticket Sales and Disney Resort Bookings Tomorrow

by | Jul 8, 2020 4:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

As cast members and soon, annual passholders descend upon the parks of Walt Disney World as they begin their phased reopenings, many traditional guests are wondering when they can experience the magic again. Luckily, Disney has just released more information about ticket sales and hotel bookings.

What’s Happening:

  • In just a few more days, the Walt Disney World Resort will begin welcoming the first guests back to the theme parks. Starting July 11 with Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and followed July 15 by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney is continuing to prepare for these openings in a measured and deliberate way, implementing health and safety measures with cast members and guests in mind.
  • Earlier this year, Disney had temporarily paused 2020 ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel bookings so they could focus on helping existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders plan their visits with the new Disney Park Pass theme park reservation system. Beginning tomorrow, July 9, ticket sales will resume, as will Disney Resort hotel bookings for 2020. Guests will soon be able to purchase new tickets and plan future visits throughout this year with the Disney Park Pass system, which is being used to help manage attendance during this reopening period.
  • For those looking to make their plans right away, please note that tickets and Disney Resort hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day tomorrow. In addition, the site will use virtual waiting rooms as needed to manage the high volume of guests looking to plan their visits.
  • All guests with valid admission are required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, so be sure to check the park reservation availability calendar before purchasing any new tickets and then go directly to DisneyWorld.com/DisneyParkPass after your purchase to make your park reservations. Reservations are limited and subject to availability. Please note that, during this phased reopening, some tickets, ticket options and Disney Resort hotels are unavailable, but there are still a variety of options to choose from.
  • Though the experience may be different than the last time you visited, there is so much to look forward to, with many favorite attractions and dozens of entertainment offerings, including special new character cavalcades and the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
  • If you’re planning a visit for this year, check out the “Know Before You Go” page at DisneyWorld.com/Updates, where you’ll find tips and information like how to make park reservations after purchasing your tickets.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed