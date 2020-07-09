Disneyland Paris Releases Seven Photos of Cast Members Preparing the Park for July 15th Reopening

Disneyland Paris continues to build excitement for their July 15th reopening with a series of photos showing Cast Members preparing the resort for the big day.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released seven images of Cast Members preparing the park for its July 15th reopening.
- Some of the new enhancements that await Guests include new selfie spots with Disney Characters in the background that replace traditional meet-and-greet encounters.
- The photos only show off Disneyland Paris’ flagship park, but a video released earlier this week also includes shots of Walt Disney Studios park.
- Like all of the reopened Disney Parks, the Disneyland Paris Resort requires Guests to book their visit through a new registration system, which also works for Annual Passholders.
- Click here for more details and to read the Disneyland Paris Reopening Guide.