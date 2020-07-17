Big Cats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrate Christmas in July with Presents and Ornaments

View this post on Instagram

Our big cats love receiving wrapped gifts that encourage ripping and tearing during #Christmas in July! 🦁 🐯 Our animal care specialists used lots of different scents to encourage our lions and tigers to explore – utilizing their strong sense of smell. Some behaviors we see from these different enrichment opportunities include rolling, smelling and rubbing. . Keepers also created papier-mâché ornaments and festive signs to decorate each exhibit as well as frozen snowmen and wreaths to help our cats beat the summer heat. . . . . #DisneyMagicofNature #ChristmasinJuly #DisneyAnimals #Animal #Animal #Conservation #Wildlife #Nature #Lion #Tiger