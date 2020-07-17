Big Cats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrate Christmas in July with Presents and Ornaments

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World recently reopened to the public, once again welcoming guests for the first time in months. Luckily, the park opened just in time to celebrate Christmas in July and some of the park’s big cats got some festive new additions to their exhibits to do just that.
- Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team, shared a post on his Instagram account giving a look at just how the lions and tigers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are celebrating Christmas in July.
Our big cats love receiving wrapped gifts that encourage ripping and tearing during #Christmas in July! 🦁 🐯 Our animal care specialists used lots of different scents to encourage our lions and tigers to explore – utilizing their strong sense of smell. Some behaviors we see from these different enrichment opportunities include rolling, smelling and rubbing. . Keepers also created papier-mâché ornaments and festive signs to decorate each exhibit as well as frozen snowmen and wreaths to help our cats beat the summer heat. . . . . #DisneyMagicofNature #ChristmasinJuly #DisneyAnimals #Animal #Animal #Conservation #Wildlife #Nature #Lion #Tiger
- Dr. Penning explained that these new enrichment opportunities promote behaviors like rolling, smelling and rubbing.
- Guests can see the festive African lions on the grasslands of the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction and find the jolly tigers in their expansive habitat on the Maharajah Jungle Trek.
