New Nighttime Spectacular, “Believe! Sea of Dreams” Coming to Tokyo DisneySea in 2021

In 2021, Tokyo DisneySea will debut a brand-new nighttime spectacular, “Believe! Sea of Dreams” that will light up Mediterranean Harbor.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea has announced their brand-new nighttime entertainment spectacular, “Believe! Sea of Dreams,” will debut in fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) which marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Opening of Tokyo DisneySea Park.
- The 20-minute spectacular will light up the waters of Mediterranean Harbor and will remind guests of the importance of having and believing in dreams.
- This new entertainment program will be presented by NTT DOCOMO, INC who also sponsors the “Dreaming Up!” daytime parade at Tokyo Disneyland.
- Most recently, guests enjoyed DisneySea’s version of “Fantasmic!” that also took place on Mediterranean Harbor. The show closed in 2020, just shy of a nine year run.
ICYMI:
- Just last week, a new monorail car themed to Mickey Mouse was added to the Tokyo Disney Resort line. The Type C vehicle has a passenger observation car at the end of the trains, three lengths of hand grips, spacious seating, and updated signage above the passenger doors.
- Tokyo Disney Resort reopened to guests on July 1st with many new and enhanced health and safety guidelines in place.
- Even though the resort has reopened, several planned events and programs have been cancelled or postponed through at least early 2021.