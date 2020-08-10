Adventures By Disney Suspends Most Trips Through October 31, 2020

With the pandemic still in the primary focus of the world’s stage, Adventures By Disney has once again made the decision to suspend most of their trips through October of 2020.
What’s Happening:
- Announced in a statement earlier today, with the safety of guests and team members in mind, Adventures By Disney has suspended most of their trips through October of this year.
- The Statement reads:
- Adventures by Disney has been closely monitoring the latest information regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is in regular contact with local, state, national and international health agencies for information and guidance.
With the wellbeing of our Guests and team members as our top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend most departures through October 31, 2020.
Note: This does not impact guests booked on the Southern California adventures.
- This announcement continues the trend we’ve seen over the past few months, as more Adventures by Disney departures have been suspended.
- According to this announcement, Southern California Trips will not be impacted. Interestingly, those itineraries include stops at the Disneyland Resort, as well as staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, both of which have no officially announced reopening dates at this time.
More Adventures By Disney:
- Guests wishing to plan an Adventures by Disney trip for 2021 can do so now. New bookings recently opened up for next year’s itineraries which include destinations to:
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Grand Europe: England, France & Italy
- And many others