The Pixar Singers Share A Capella Performance of Original Song “All At Once”

Disney-Pixar’s in-house a capella group The Pixar Singers have shared a special performance of a new original song titled “All At Once.”
- The purpose of the new video shared on the Pixar YouTube page was to lift the spirits of those who are sheltering in place.
- It was also dedicated to all the frontline workers and their families.
- The music and lyrics for “All At Once” were written by Julia Cho and Barney Jones.
