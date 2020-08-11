Lightning Strikes Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Intense Summer Storm

While it’s not uncommon for this kind of intense weather at this time of year in Central Florida, a guest at Disney’s Hollywood Studios captured a moment that was a little too close for comfort while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to ABC 7.

https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6365669

What’s Happening:

Last night, some intense lightning storms descended upon Central Florida, providing a brilliant light show well into the evening.

Park-goers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios were treated to a front row seat to this spectacle of nature while in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where lightning apparently struck near Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and the Black Spire Outpost shopping area.

Visitor Austin Coppock was one of the guests who captured the dramatic footage and posted it to social media, where it was picked up by news outlets around the country. Coppock told ABC News that the clip cuts out because the ground shook after the strike, making his finger move off of the record button.

Again, this type of weather is common during this time of year in Central Florida, and the parks and infrastructure are prepared to handle it. There were no immediate reports of damage to the park during this storm.

