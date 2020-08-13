Magic Kingdom’s Frontier Trading Post Reopens With Social Distancing Features in Place

by | Aug 13, 2020 5:25 PM Pacific Time

We were on scene at the Magic Kingdom earlier today, and we spotted that the doors were open to a popular retail spot that had been closed since the park reopened back on July 11th.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, our very own Jeremiah was live streaming from the original Walt Disney World park, the Magic Kingdom.
  • While exploring the timeless land, he entered the western half of the park where he almost immediately noticed that the Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland had reopened once again.
  • Once the primary hub for Pin Trading at the Magic Kingdom, the store has become the go-to place for pins, magicbands, and other assorted Frontierland gear.
  • As is expected in the parks these days, the store is open again with social distancing markers, and plexiglass dividers at the registers.
  • It should also be noted since this was once the primary location for pin trading at the Magic Kingdom, that at this time Cast Members are still not allowed to trade pins with guests, and you won’t find any Cast Members sporting the trademark pin lanyards, though at sporadic times throughout the day, the Trading Post may roll out some kind of pin trading alternative, such as a pin board.

ICYMI: More Walt Disney World News

  • Announced in a tweet earlier, the long-awaited return of two of Disney Springs most popular offerings has arrived. As of 5:00 PM August 13th, 2020 , Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante and The Edison have reopened their doors and are once again welcoming guests.
  • Providing a visual feast, The LEGO Store at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has surprised us with several new sculptures outside of the retail experience in the Marketplace.
  • Some of us here at Laughing Place have a theory that summer is over when the next year’s calendar makes an appearance at the Disney Parks. Well, summer is over! The 2020-21 Calendar has made an appearance at Walt Disney World!

