FX Shares a Teaser for New Series “A Teacher”

FX has shared a teaser for their upcoming limited series A Teacher, based on the 2013 Sundance film festival feature of the same name.

A Teacher will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The series will examine the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Dissatisfied in their own lives, Claire and Eric discover an undeniable escape in each other, but their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated and the permanent damage becomes impossible to ignore.

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson will star in the new series.

Hannah Fidell, who wrote and directed the 2013 film, will also write, direct and executive produce the series.

Mara and Fidell will be joined by Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films and Danny Brocklehurst as executive producers.

The series will come from FX Productions and has been in development since last year.

