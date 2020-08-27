New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Children’s Book “Elee & Me,” Target Edition of “Myths & Fables” Announced

The universe of Star Wars is ever-expanding, as is the recently created world of Batuu– the planet you visit when you step foot into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. Today on the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge announced some new tie-in content that will be available off-planet as part of the new Target Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection.

During his podcast appearance, Trowbridge revealed a new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge-inspired children’s book by author Amy Ratcliffe entitled Elee & Me and new Target-exclusive editions of both Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends by George Mann.

What’s happening:

A new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge children’s book entitled Elee & Me has been announced, written by The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge author Amy Ratcliffe (though her name appears to be misspelled on the book’s cover) and illustrated by Anna Daviscourt ( Scaredy Cat ).

New Target-only editions of Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends have also been announced, with three additional short stories in each. These appear to be different releases from the already-announced Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-exclusive edition of Star Wars: Myths & Fables , which will contain an additional six stories.

No specific release dates were given for these books, though Target's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Trading Outpost collection hits stores this coming Sunday, August 30.

