New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Children’s Book “Elee & Me,” Target Edition of “Myths & Fables” Announced

by | Aug 27, 2020 9:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The universe of Star Wars is ever-expanding, as is the recently created world of Batuu– the planet you visit when you step foot into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. Today on the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge announced some new tie-in content that will be available off-planet as part of the new Target Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection.

During his podcast appearance, Trowbridge revealed a new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge-inspired children’s book by author Amy Ratcliffe entitled Elee & Me and new Target-exclusive editions of both Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends by George Mann.

What’s happening:

  • A new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge children’s book entitled Elee & Me has been announced, written by The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge author Amy Ratcliffe (though her name appears to be misspelled on the book’s cover) and illustrated by Anna Daviscourt (Scaredy Cat).
  • New Target-only editions of Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends have also been announced, with three additional short stories in each. These appear to be different releases from the already-announced Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-exclusive edition of Star Wars: Myths & Fables, which will contain an additional six stories.
  • No specific release dates were given for these books, though Target’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection hits stores this coming Sunday, August 30.

What they’re saying:

  • Scott Trowbridge: “I am unreasonably excited about a new book that we’ve created called Star Wars: Elee & Me. It’s our first Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge children’s book and it is so cute. It tells the story of Elee, a creature we’re going to learn is called a “feriee,” and her friend Salju, who live on Batuu in Black Spire Outpost. These are two characters that we came up with when we were first conceiving the land and we just fell in love with these characters. It’s a great book about growing up but not growing apart from those we love.”
  • “Another thing that I’m excited about is a book that George Mann wrote called Star Wars: Dark Legends. Not everything is all light and fun in the world of Star Wars. So if that other book is filled with the stories that might have put Luke and Leia to bed at night, the Dark Legends book is the collection of spooky tales and ghost stories that would have kept them awake at night, all set in the world of Star Wars and including three new never-before-heard stories that are part of that only-at-Target edition, as well. I’m very excited about those coming out, and those books help flesh out some of the mythology behind not just Star Wars, but specifically behind Batuu and Black Spire Outpost.”

 
 
