Star Wars Squishmallow The Child Available for Pre-Order from Walgreens

Everyone is hyped for the second season of The Mandalorian and even more excited for Baby Yoda! A new squishy soft pillow depicting the alien is coming soon to Walgreens. Fans can pre-order the lovable creature now for anticipated arrival in late September.

Squishmallow The Child

Specifications:

Now in our galaxy! Adorable Star Wars Squishmallows plush featuring The Child from the hit Disney+ The Mandalorian . The Child features a furry collar for extra fun and 3D texture. Stuffed with “marshmallow” textured stuffing. Available 10-inch size Suitable for all ages Available only at Walgreens

. Additionally, this product can be shipped to a local Walgreens store for free.

