Star Wars Squishmallow The Child Available for Pre-Order from Walgreens

Everyone is hyped for the second season of The Mandalorian and even more excited for Baby Yoda! A new squishy soft pillow depicting the alien is coming soon to Walgreens. Fans can pre-order the lovable creature now for anticipated arrival in late September.
Squishmallow The Child
Specifications:
- Now in our galaxy! Adorable Star Wars Squishmallows plush featuring The Child from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- The Child features a furry collar for extra fun and 3D texture.
- Stuffed with “marshmallow” textured stuffing.
- Available 10-inch size
- Suitable for all ages
- Available only at Walgreens
- Additionally, this product can be shipped to a local Walgreens store for free.
More The Child/ Baby Yoda: