New Disney Dooney & Bourke Design to Release Tomorrow on shopDisney

shopDisney has announced the release of a new Disney Dooney & Bourke design which will become available online tomorrow (September 7, 2020).
ICYMI – More shopDisney news:
- With Halloween right around the corner, shopDisney is introducing six new face masks that will accent your fall wardrobe and serve as the perfect costume accessory.
- New holiday ornaments were spotted at the Disney Days of Christmas store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World for 29.99 each, but have also been seen on ShopDisney.
- Recent Wishables releases feature characters from Disney-Pixar’s Coco and are available at select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.
- With Disney’s Mulan debuting on Disney+, several brands have begun to roll out their movie tie-in merchandise. From Funko figures to Ruthie Davis shoes, there’s a wide variety of fabulous new and coming soon items inspired by the brave young heroine.