Tokyo Disney Resort to Charge Small Fee for Plastic Shopping Bags Starting October 1

In an effort to enhance environmental practices, Tokyo Disney Resort will begin charging a small fee for plastic shopping bags and will only offer two bag sizes. Starting on October 1, 2020 shopping bags can be purchased for 20¥ (including tax).
What’s Happening:
- The Oriental Land Company (OLC) has announced that starting on October 1, 2020, complimentary shopping bags will now only be available for a fee.
- Guests purchasing items throughout the resort including at hotel gift shops and within Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, will be charged 20¥ (yen)— about 20¢ USD— including tax, for each plastic bag.
- Previously, the Resort offered three different size bags, but have decided to now offer two options.
- The new bags and designs will be available in the following sizes:
- 290 mm long x 460 mm high (about 11 ½“ x 18”)
- 530 mm long x 570 mm high x 90 mm wide (about 20 ¾” x 22 ½” x 3 ½” )
- These new shopping bags are made from the same materials used currently.
- Tokyo Disney Resort’s shopping bags are environmentally friendly and combine 40% biomass materials.
Reusable Shopping Bags:
- Ahead of this upcoming change, shops within Tokyo Disney Resort are selling original reusable shopping bags as of July 2020.
- Guests will not only be able to make use of this bag while at the Resort, but also when shopping elsewhere.
Environmentality:
- Oriental Land Co., Ltd. and its group subsidiaries are committed to reducing plastic waste and even have an environmental policy that all of their companies uphold.
- OLC efforts will continue to be made to sustain the environment for future generations and offer happiness for all guests.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has cancelled several of their seasonal festivals and events set for summer and fall into spring 2021.
- As of September 1st, Tokyo Disney Resort has relaunched nighttime shows at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- In 2021, Tokyo DisneySea will debut a brand-new nighttime spectacular, “Believe! Sea of Dreams” that will light up Mediterranean Harbor.