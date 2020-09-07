Tokyo Disney Resort to Charge Small Fee for Plastic Shopping Bags Starting October 1

In an effort to enhance environmental practices, Tokyo Disney Resort will begin charging a small fee for plastic shopping bags and will only offer two bag sizes. Starting on October 1, 2020 shopping bags can be purchased for 20¥ (including tax).

What’s Happening:

The Oriental Land Company (OLC) has announced that starting on October 1, 2020, complimentary shopping bags will now only be available for a fee.

Guests purchasing items throughout the resort including at hotel gift shops and within Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, will be charged 20¥ (yen)— about 20¢ USD— including tax, for each plastic bag.

Previously, the Resort offered three different size bags, but have decided to now offer two options.

The new bags and designs will be available in the following sizes: 290 mm long x 460 mm high (about 11 ½“ x 18”) 530 mm long x 570 mm high x 90 mm wide (about 20 ¾” x 22 ½” x 3 ½” )

These new shopping bags are made from the same materials used currently.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s shopping bags are environmentally friendly and combine 40% biomass materials.

Reusable Shopping Bags:

Ahead of this upcoming change, shops within Tokyo Disney Resort

Guests will not only be able to make use of this bag while at the Resort, but also when shopping elsewhere.

Environmentality:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. and its group subsidiaries are committed to reducing plastic waste and even have an environmental policy that all of their companies uphold.

OLC efforts will continue to be made to sustain the environment for future generations and offer happiness for all guests.

