Tokyo Disney Resort to Charge Small Fee for Plastic Shopping Bags Starting October 1

by | Sep 7, 2020 3:08 PM Pacific Time

In an effort to enhance environmental practices, Tokyo Disney Resort will begin charging a small fee for plastic shopping bags and will only offer two bag sizes. Starting on October 1, 2020 shopping bags can be purchased for 20¥ (including tax).

New Tokyo Disney Resort shopping bags, available for 20¥ (about 20¢ USD) starting October 1, 2020

What’s Happening:

  • The Oriental Land Company (OLC) has announced that starting on October 1, 2020, complimentary shopping bags will now only be available for a fee.
  • Guests purchasing items throughout the resort including at hotel gift shops and within Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, will be charged 20¥ (yen)— about 20¢ USD— including tax, for each plastic bag.
  • Previously, the Resort offered three different size bags, but have decided to now offer two options.

Current complimentary shoppings bags, available through September 30, 2020

  • The new bags and designs will be available in the following sizes:
    • 290 mm long x 460 mm high (about 11 ½“ x 18”)
    • 530 mm long x 570 mm high x 90 mm wide (about 20 ¾” x 22 ½” x 3 ½” )
  • These new shopping bags are made from the same materials used currently.
  • Tokyo Disney Resort’s shopping bags are environmentally friendly and combine 40% biomass materials.

Reusable Shopping Bags:

  • Ahead of this upcoming change, shops within Tokyo Disney Resort are selling original reusable shopping bags as of July 2020.
  • Guests will not only be able to make use of this bag while at the Resort, but also when shopping elsewhere.

Environmentality:

  • Oriental Land Co., Ltd. and its group subsidiaries are committed to reducing plastic waste and even have an environmental policy that all of their companies uphold.
  • OLC efforts will continue to be made to sustain the environment for future generations and offer happiness for all guests.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

