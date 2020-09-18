SeaWorld San Diego Announces Halloween and Christmas Events Plus Annual Pass Program Updates

SeaWorld San Diego has announced their fall and winter holiday plans as well as an updated Annual Pass program.

Holiday Celebrations:

SeaWorld San Diego

Christmas Celebration will return in November and December bringing cherished yuletide traditions for families to enjoy.

Special menu items will be available for purchase during both events.

Online reservations are required to visit SeaWorld San Diego.

Both events are included with an Annual Pass.

Updated Annual Pass Program:

Unlimited free admission for the rest of 2020, including Spooktacular and Christmas festivities.

Unlimited admission, without block-out dates, for all of 2021.

FREE parking ($25 savings).

First to ride Emperor

Up to 50 percent off in-park purchases.

Access to exclusive Pass Members rewards and offers.

For a limited time, Passes are available at the lowest price of the year for as low as $9 per month.

Free admission for Pass Members and Fun Card holders to the final two weekends of Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews (Sept. 18–20 and Sept. 25–27) with the advance purchase of a $30 food and beverage lanyard.

For a full overview of Annual Pass options, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-diego/annual-pass/

Reservations for SeaWorld must be made in advance online and are limited to manage capacity. For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com

All ticket purchases help to fund wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, habitat protections, and ocean health initiatives.

