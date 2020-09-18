SeaWorld San Diego Announces Halloween and Christmas Events Plus Annual Pass Program Updates

SeaWorld San Diego has announced their fall and winter holiday plans as well as an updated Annual Pass program.
Holiday Celebrations:
- SeaWorld San Diego’s Spooktacular returns Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from October 2nd through November 1st. and includes pumpkin scavenger hunts, a candy trail with a safe trick-or-treating experience, cookie decorating with furry friends, and a dance party.
- Christmas Celebration will return in November and December bringing cherished yuletide traditions for families to enjoy.
- Special menu items will be available for purchase during both events.
- Online reservations are required to visit SeaWorld San Diego.
- SeaWorld San Diego is currently open for Guests to experience animal encounters and shows, food and dining options, and shopping experiences. Rides and attractions remain closed under California's four-tier blueprint for a safer economy.
- Both events are included with an Annual Pass.
Updated Annual Pass Program:
- Unlimited free admission for the rest of 2020, including Spooktacular and Christmas festivities.
- Unlimited admission, without block-out dates, for all of 2021.
- FREE parking ($25 savings).
- First to ride Emperor in 2021, California’s tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster.
- Up to 50 percent off in-park purchases.
- Access to exclusive Pass Members rewards and offers.
- For a limited time, Passes are available at the lowest price of the year for as low as $9 per month.
- Free admission for Pass Members and Fun Card holders to the final two weekends of Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews (Sept. 18–20 and Sept. 25–27) with the advance purchase of a $30 food and beverage lanyard.
- For a full overview of Annual Pass options, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-diego/annual-pass/
- Reservations for SeaWorld must be made in advance online and are limited to manage capacity. For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com.
- All ticket purchases help to fund wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, habitat protections, and ocean health initiatives.
What They’re Saying:
- Marilyn Hannes, park president of SeaWorld San Diego: “We are so excited about today’s announcements. As a parent and grandparent, I know how important it is to have activities planned for kids around the holidays that are both fun and safe. With our new Annual Pass options, families can enjoy Halloween and Christmas festivities in a physically-distanced, outdoor environment as many times as they’d like in 2020, and return to see us again in 2021 as we get ready to launch our most thrilling coaster yet, Emperor, in the spring.”