Hulu Releases Full Trailer, Poster for Upcoming Series “Helstrom”

Hulu has shared the official trailer and poster for their upcoming original series Helstrom.
What’s Happening:
- With Halloween just around the corner, this is the time of year for scary stories and films and series with a darker edge.
- The streaming service will once again present their haunted Huluween lineup that includes the new Marvel series, Helstrom.
- Following a teaser trailer and a sneak peek at photo stills, Hulu released the full trailer and poster for the 10-episode series. Take a look:
- All episodes will premiere on Hulu on Friday, October 16th.
About the Series:
- “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”
Cast:
- Tom Austen
- Sydney Lemmon
- Elizabeth Marvel
- Robert Wisdom
- Ariana Guerra
- June Carryl
- Alain Uy
Creative Team:
- Created for television and executive produced by:
- Paul Zbyszewski
- Karim Zreik
- Jeph Loeb
- Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios
More Huluween:
Returning for a third year, Huluween streams this October with even more chilling Hulu Originals!
- Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, Books of Blood takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.
- In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
- Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.