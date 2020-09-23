Hulu Releases Full Trailer, Poster for Upcoming Series “Helstrom”

Hulu has shared the official trailer and poster for their upcoming original series Helstrom.

What’s Happening:

With Halloween just around the corner, this is the time of year for scary stories and films and series with a darker edge.

The streaming service will once again present their haunted Huluween lineup that includes the new Marvel series, Helstrom .

Following a teaser trailer and a sneak peek at photo stills Hulu released the full trailer

All episodes will premiere on Hulu on Friday, October 16th.

About the Series:

“As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

Cast:

Tom Austen

Sydney Lemmon

Elizabeth Marvel

Robert Wisdom

Ariana Guerra

June Carryl

Alain Uy

Creative Team:

Created for television and executive produced by: Paul Zbyszewski Karim Zreik Jeph Loeb

Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios

More Huluween:

Returning for a third year, Huluween streams this October with even more chilling Hulu Originals!

Books of Blood

Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, Books of Blood takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

Bad Hair

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Monsterland

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.