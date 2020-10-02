Pixar’s “Coco” Makes Broadcast Network Premiere October 14th, Part of “The Wonderful World of Disney”

The Wonderful World of Disney will return to ABC on October 14th with a special airing of Pixar’s Coco.
What’s Happening:
- Gather together the whole familia on Wednesday, October 14th, as The Wonderful World of Disney airs the broadcast network premiere of Pixar’s Coco.
- The Academy Award-winning animated feature tells the story of Miguel, a boy with musical dreams who meets his ancestors in the world of the dead on Dia de los Muertos.
- ABC brought back The Wonderful World of Disney this past spring for a limited time and has since had one-off airings of films like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
- The film won Best Song for “Remember Me” and Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards in 2018.
- Inspired by the film, a live stage spectacular was held at the Hollywood Bowl and songs from the film are routinely played by Mariachi Cobre at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.
- Earlier this year, Disney Parks released a collectible set of Wishables plushies themed to Pixar’s Coco.
- You can see Coco on ABC on Wednesday, October 14th, at 8/7c, part of The Wonderful World of Disney.