Petsmart and Pixar Team Up To Celebrate 25 Years With New Series of Exclusive Dog Toys

Petsmart and Disney have teamed up to celebrate 25 years of Pixar Animation Studios with a new series of dog toys created for all sizes of your canine loved ones, according to People.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Pixar celebrated their 25th anniversary and to help celebrate, have teamed up with Petsmart to create a line of dog toys that are exclusive to their stores.

The toys feature favorite characters from many of Pixar’s films, including: Toy Story The Incredibles Finding Nemo Monsters, Inc.

Edna Mode, Nemo, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and more have all become new dog toys that come in all shapes and sizes for different types of dogs.

Additionally, the toys include all sorts of exciting (for humans and dogs) features. So if your pups like rope toys, squeakers, bungee toys, crinkle toys, or balls, there’s a toy your dog will likely enjoy.

The new toys, exclusively available at PetSmart, vary in price from $4.99 to $12.99 and are for sale in stores and online now.

