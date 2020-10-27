Petsmart and Pixar Team Up To Celebrate 25 Years With New Series of Exclusive Dog Toys

Petsmart and Disney have teamed up to celebrate 25 years of Pixar Animation Studios with a new series of dog toys created for all sizes of your canine loved ones, according to People.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, Pixar celebrated their 25th anniversary and to help celebrate, have teamed up with Petsmart to create a line of dog toys that are exclusive to their stores.
- The toys feature favorite characters from many of Pixar’s films, including:
- Toy Story
- The Incredibles
- Finding Nemo
- Monsters, Inc.
- Edna Mode, Nemo, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and more have all become new dog toys that come in all shapes and sizes for different types of dogs.
- Additionally, the toys include all sorts of exciting (for humans and dogs) features. So if your pups like rope toys, squeakers, bungee toys, crinkle toys, or balls, there’s a toy your dog will likely enjoy.
- The new toys, exclusively available at PetSmart, vary in price from $4.99 to $12.99 and are for sale in stores and online now.
ICYMI: More Pixar News
- Adidas’ new Toy Story inspired youth collection is sure to be a hit with the youngest fans. The athletic company will release their adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary!
- Disney+ gave the world a sneak peek of what was coming to the streaming service in November, and along with anticipated series returns, as well as special events, there was a small snippet that caught our attention, a new original docu-series, Inside Pixar.
- Another big Disney movie will be making its initial domestic debut on Disney+, but don’t worry, it won’t be part of Premier Access. This Christmas, audiences in Disney+ markets can enjoy Pixar’s Soul from the comfort of their home as the film lands on the streaming service on December 25th.