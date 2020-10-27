Petsmart and Pixar Team Up To Celebrate 25 Years With New Series of Exclusive Dog Toys

by | Oct 27, 2020 8:07 AM Pacific Time

Petsmart and Disney have teamed up to celebrate 25 years of Pixar Animation Studios with a new series of dog toys created for all sizes of your canine loved ones, according to People.

What’s Happening:

  • Recently, Pixar celebrated their 25th anniversary and to help celebrate, have teamed up with Petsmart to create a line of dog toys that are exclusive to their stores.
  • The toys feature favorite characters from many of Pixar’s films, including:
    • Toy Story
    • The Incredibles
    • Finding Nemo
    • Monsters, Inc.
  • Edna Mode, Nemo, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and more have all become new dog toys that come in all shapes and sizes for different types of dogs.
  • Additionally, the toys include all sorts of exciting (for humans and dogs) features. So if your pups like rope toys, squeakers, bungee toys, crinkle toys, or balls, there’s a toy your dog will likely enjoy.
  • The new toys, exclusively available at PetSmart, vary in price from $4.99 to $12.99 and are for sale in stores and online now.
1 of 3

ICYMI: More Pixar News

  • Adidas’ new Toy Story inspired youth collection is sure to be a hit with the youngest fans. The athletic company will release their adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary!
  • Disney+ gave the world a sneak peek of what was coming to the streaming service in November, and along with anticipated series returns, as well as special events, there was a small snippet that caught our attention, a new original docu-series, Inside Pixar.
  • Another big Disney movie will be making its initial domestic debut on Disney+, but don’t worry, it won’t be part of Premier Access. This Christmas, audiences in Disney+ markets can enjoy Pixar’s Soul from the comfort of their home as the film lands on the streaming service on December 25th.
 
 
