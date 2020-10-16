Disney+ Reveals New Docu-Series “Inside Pixar” Coming in November

Disney+ gave the world a sneak peek of what was coming to the streaming service in November, and along with anticipated series returns like The Mandalorian, as well as events like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, there was a small snippet that caught our attention, a new original docu-series, Inside Pixar.

What’s Happening:

appears to be a docu-series that will focus on the day-to-day operations of the animation powerhouse and from the few snippets we see in the video above, possibly the making of the Sparkshort, , as well as the upcoming feature film, , which will also debut on Disney+ in December. It is unclear at this time if this is the documentary series that was announced Soul from the studios’ artist’s homes was also announced. It can be presumed that this new series is simply both of these evolved into one series focusing on the entire studio.

, earlier today Alex gave us a preview of everything coming to Disney+ in November and you can see that Inside Pixar debuts on Disney+ on November 13th.