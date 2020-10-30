Disneyland App to Become Home for Operational Updates at Disneyland Resort

Things are constantly changing at the Disney Parks these days and guests are always looking for updated information. Starting tomorrow, the Disneyland App will be the home for operational updates from the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland will be expanding the app’s communication, making it the home for operational updates for the Downtown Disney

Disneyland strongly encourages guests to use the Disneyland App both prior to and during their visits, as it is the best resource to find the latest details from around the resort.

Disney also urges guests to be sure they have the latest version of the app downloaded on their mobile device before visiting, with location services and notifications enabled.

The app features a lot of great information for guests, including important health & safety measures and other details to know before you go, plus hours of operation, dining reservations, in-app chat and more.

While guests may be accustomed to checking @DisneylandToday on Twitter and Facebook for the latest operational updates for the Disneyland Resort, the Disneyland App will become the best source for that kind of information beginning tomorrow.

ICYMI – More Disneyland news: