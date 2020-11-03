Disney+ Launches a Presale Offer in 10 Countries

Disney+ has launched a presale offer for Disney+ today in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica.
- Disney+ has more than 60.5 million subscribers across the globe already and one November 17, 10 more countries will join that number.
- This special presale offer will be available now through the launch on November 17.
- During presale, consumers will be able to pre-order a full year of Disney+ at a discounted price (the monthly subscription is not available during presale, only the annual).
- Consumers who signed up during the presale will be able to access Disney+, and be billed on November 17th.
- Subscribers signing up during pre-sale will not receive a 7-day Free Trial.
- Here are the pricing options for both presale and launch:
