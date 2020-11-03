Disney+ Launches a Presale Offer in 10 Countries

Disney+ has launched a presale offer for Disney+ today in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Disney+ has more than 60.5 million subscribers across the globe already and one November 17, 10 more countries will join that number.

This special presale offer will be available now through the launch on November 17.

During presale, consumers will be able to pre-order a full year of Disney+ at a discounted price (the monthly subscription is not available during presale, only the annual).

Consumers who signed up during the presale will be able to access Disney+, and be billed on November 17th.

Subscribers signing up during pre-sale will not receive a 7-day Free Trial.

Here are the pricing options for both presale and launch:

ICYMI – More Disney+ news:

The latest episode of the YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+ took a look at the second season of The Mandalorian and featured some Halloween fun.

took a look at the second season of and featured some Halloween fun. Disney is holding an open casting call

Disney+ introduced a new sharing capability

To help draw attention to a classic film that is now streaming on Disney+, a new modern trailer The Cat From Outer Space.