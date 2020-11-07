ABC News Announces Primetime Special with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Tonight at 8:00 PM ET

ABC News has announced a primetime special on President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as they address the nation later tonight, Saturday, November 7th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News today announced a primetime special on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ address to the nation airing Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the ABC Television Network and streaming news channel ABC News Live.
- Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ powerhouse political team reporting on the historic event.
- ABC News has been covering this election process since Election Day earlier this week on November 3rd. The Election was fully covered on the network with live, around-the-clock Election Day coverage when the country’s first polls opened at 7:00 a.m. ET. As Americans woke up on Wednesday, November 4, ABC News Live continued with live coverage at 7:00 a.m. ET with the latest news, results and analysis.
- As the days grew longer, ABC News began special primetime coverage on both Wednesday, November 4th and Thursday, November 5th.
- Tonight’s Primetime Special with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will air tonight, Saturday, November 7th at 8:00 PM ET.