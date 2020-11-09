“Inside Marvel’s Storyboards” Looks at the Cosplay Community

The latest installment of Inside Marvel’s Storyboards takes a look at the world of cosplay and how fans transforming themselves into their favorite characters has created a community that is nothing short of amazing, incredible and fantastic.

This episode of Inside Marvel’s Storyboards features cosplayers: Allen Hansard Indra Rojas Jasmine James

features cosplayers: All three of these incredibly talented cosplayers discuss some of their experiences at various events as well as the inclusivity of the cosplay community.

James specifically mentions that she has made a lot of friends just from cosplaying at events.

They also share advice for would-be first-time cosplayers, urging them to “just do it” and not to be afraid to ask for help.

More on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards:

The lineup of guests who will be featured on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards, include: Sasheer Zamata (SNL) Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer) Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets) Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love) Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue) Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)

While we do not currently have an exact premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s Storyboards, we do know it will be coming soon to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

