Disney+ Reveals 2020 Holiday Collection And Announces “Big” Coming December 4th

Disney+ officially started celebrating the holidays today with the “Happy Holidays Collection” and a list of all of the holidays goodies subscribers can look forward to this season. Check out the full trailer below:

New today is the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the Home Alone films were a surprise addition to the service on November 13th. Disney+ has other brand-new content coming in the next few weeks including the holiday film Godmothered, a new special High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and the ballet docu-series On Pointe, which will explore a production of The Nutcracker. Speaking of which, Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will make its Disney+ premiere on December 4th alongside the 20th Century Studios classic Big starring Tom Hanks. Here’s a look at the full collection.

