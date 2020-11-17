Disney+ Reveals 2020 Holiday Collection And Announces “Big” Coming December 4th

Disney+ officially started celebrating the holidays today with the “Happy Holidays Collection” and a list of all of the holidays goodies subscribers can look forward to this season. Check out the full trailer below:
New today is the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the Home Alone films were a surprise addition to the service on November 13th. Disney+ has other brand-new content coming in the next few weeks including the holiday film Godmothered, a new special High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and the ballet docu-series On Pointe, which will explore a production of The Nutcracker. Speaking of which, Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will make its Disney+ premiere on December 4th alongside the 20th Century Studios classic Big starring Tom Hanks. Here’s a look at the full collection.
Disney+ Originals
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- Godmothered – Premieres December 4
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special – Premieres December 11
- On Pointe – Premieres December 18
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log – Premieres December 18
Holiday Movies
- Big – Coming December 4
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Coming December 4
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
America’s Funniest Home Videos Holiday Episodes
- “The Jolly Old Fat Man, It's Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic” (S13 E10)
- “Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets” (S14 E8)
- “Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos” (S15 E10)
- “Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa” (S16 E7)
- “Christmas Critters, Everyone's a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes” (S17 E9)
- “Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth” (S17 E10)
- “AFV: Holly Jolly Follies” (S18 E9)
- “Christmas 2008” (S19 E8)
Holiday TV Episodes
- “That’s So Raven” – “Escape Clause” (S1 E19)
- “Even Stevens” – “Heck of a Hanukkah” (S1 E15)
- “Kim Possible” – “A Very Possible Christmas” (S2 E13)
- “The Proud Family” – “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” (S1 E11)
- “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” – “Christmas at the Tipton” (S1 E21)
- “Girl Meets World” – “Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” (S1 E16)
- “Sonny with a Chance” – “A So Random Holiday Special” (S2 E22)