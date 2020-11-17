Life Day and Christmas Celebrated at Downtown Disney

by | Nov 17, 2020 2:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re just two days away from the reopening of Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure and our Southern California Reporter, Mike Celestino, stopped by Downtown Disney today to check out the progress on the reopening, some new Christmas decorations that popped up since his last visit, and to see how Life Day is celebrated at the Star Wars Trading Post.

Garland’s have been added to Buena Vista Street and park benches are waiting to be warmed by Guests starting November 19th.

Movable metal barriers are propped along the side of the street, presumably to be used for queueing or closing the area. You’ll see more of these later in this post.

The Disneyland Resort has expanded the Christmas decorations throughout Downtown Disney, with a beautiful tree available for socially distant photos.

Planters throughout the area have also received a lot of attention.

The stage at the end of Downtown Disney by the entrance to the Disneyland Hotel has also been rethemed with Mickey and his pals along the border.

Out in Walt Disney World, Guests can celebrate Life Day on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). It’s not possible to get there at Disneyland, so Life Day came to Downtown Disney in the Star Wars Trading Post. This release was managed by Disney through their RSVP “Enchanting Extras” program. They used metal barriers like the ones seen inside Disney California Adventure to set up a social distancing queue.

While waiting to get in the shop, Guests were able to look at some of the new merchandise. Some of these items appeared at Walt Disney World earlier this year, while others made their Life Day debut on both coasts today.

The shop, which used to be the Wonderground Gallery, typically groups items together base on the shops they would be sold at within the Batuu Market.

The new Star Wars Holiday Special Boba Fett plush from Toydarian Toymaker is being sold alongside the classic version of the plush.

The shop is also selling the holiday colored CB-23 droid (an action figure version can be seen in the photo above) and a wooden Boba Fett toy made its debut at the Disneyland Resort today.

Another new wooden toy released at Disneyland is a poseable Thrawn.

The same pin and patch sets released at Disney World are available, as well as a Droid Depot toy pack that includes some of the droids you encounter while wandering through Batuu.

Two new t-shirts also debuted, both stylish ways to celebrate your love of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Helmets were also on display in case you’re ready to join the Rebellion and become a pilot.

If you’re heading to Downtown Disney this holiday season, you can check out some of these new goods at the Star Wars Trading Post.

