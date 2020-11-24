Four Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2021 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year four Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.
What’s Happening:
- The use of music in film might not seem obvious at first, but it’s an essential part of telling a good story. Not only does music move the audience, but it's their cue to the tone of the scene or film, tugging on heartstrings, indicating tension, celebrating victories, and even mourning a loss.
- Today, four Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.
- Among the nominees are Frozen’s “Into The Unknown” and Onward’s “Carried Me With You.”
- The full list of nominees —that span 83 categories—can be viewed on the Grammys website.
- The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.
- Audiences can watch as the winners are announced on Sunday, January 31, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on CBS.
Disney Grammy Nominees
Frozen 2
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Best Song Written for Visual Media – "Into the Unknown"
Jojo Rabbit
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Onward
- Best Song Written for Visual Media – "Carry Me with You" (from "Onward") – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
