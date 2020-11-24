“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Star Sofia Wylie Sings “This Christmas” in Video from Disney+

Disney+ is getting into the holiday spirit. The officially YouTube channel for the streaming service released a new video today featuring Sofia Wylie, star of High School Musical: The Musical The Series, singing the song “This Christmas.”
- Wylie plays Gina in High School Musical: The Musical The Series on Disney+.
- She also voiced Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in Spider-Man: Maximum Venom and played Buffy Driscoll in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack.
- Fans can start streaming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special December 11, only on Disney+.
