“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Star Sofia Wylie Sings “This Christmas” in Video from Disney+

Disney+ is getting into the holiday spirit. The officially YouTube channel for the streaming service released a new video today featuring Sofia Wylie, star of High School Musical: The Musical The Series, singing the song “This Christmas.”

Wylie plays Gina in High School Musical: The Musical The Series on Disney+.

on Disney+. She also voiced Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in Spider-Man: Maximum Venom and played Buffy Driscoll in Disney Channel Andi Mack .

and played Buffy Driscoll in . Fans can start streaming High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special December 11, only on Disney+.

ICYMI – More Disney+ news:

As the holiday weekend approaches, Taylor Swift fans will now have one more thing to look forward to. This morning, the singer revealed that a new film titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions would debut exclusively on Disney+ tomorrow.

would debut exclusively on Disney+ tomorrow. The latest entry in the new Disney+ webseries that takes a closer look at the different films now streaming on the popular service. Disney+ Deets has debuted and takes a closer look at the 2004 fan-favorite, National Treasure .

has debuted and takes . Disney Chase Visa Members can purchase a collectible key featuring The Child The Mandalorian before they become available to the general public starting tomorrow 11/23 at 7:00 AM PST.