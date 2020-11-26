“What’s Up, Disney+” Returns with Thanksgiving Episode to Promote “Black Beauty” and “Godmothered”

The sixth episode of What’s Up, Disney+ has arrived on YouTube, promoting upcoming originals including Black Beauty and Godmothered.

What’s Happening:

Andre and Jenny are back with the sixth episode of the YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+ .

. The episode highlights upcoming originals like Godmothered and Black Beauty .

and . Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder from Godmothered share a time when they could’ve used a fairy godmother in their own lives.

share a time when they could’ve used a fairy godmother in their own lives. Mackenzie Foy from Black Beauty talks about the joy of working with horses and other animals on the film.

talks about the joy of working with horses and other animals on the film. Oddly enough, the episode’s title is “Yay or Neigh: Does This Film Have a Horse?” and the description says the hosts play a game of that title with Mackenzie Foy, but it doesn’t actually occur in the 7-minute runtime of the episode.

Other topics include the soundtrack to High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, the new trailer for On Pointe, and the surprise release of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.