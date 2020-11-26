“What’s Up, Disney+” Returns with Thanksgiving Episode to Promote “Black Beauty” and “Godmothered”

The sixth episode of What’s Up, Disney+ has arrived on YouTube, promoting upcoming originals including Black Beauty and Godmothered.
What’s Happening:
- Andre and Jenny are back with the sixth episode of the YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+.
- The episode highlights upcoming originals like Godmothered and Black Beauty.
- Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder from Godmothered share a time when they could’ve used a fairy godmother in their own lives.
- Mackenzie Foy from Black Beauty talks about the joy of working with horses and other animals on the film.
- Oddly enough, the episode’s title is “Yay or Neigh: Does This Film Have a Horse?” and the description says the hosts play a game of that title with Mackenzie Foy, but it doesn’t actually occur in the 7-minute runtime of the episode.
- Other topics include the soundtrack to High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, the new trailer for On Pointe, and the surprise release of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.