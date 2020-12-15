Marvel’s “Thor & Loki: Double Trouble” Comic Series Coming in March

Last year, acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki teamed up with the Harvey Award-winning art team Gurihiru to produce Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble, an unforgettable series that took readers on a crazy, body-swapping ride through the Marvel Universe. This March, the all-star creative team returns this March for a new installment starring Marvel’s famous feuding brothers and sons of Odin—Thor and Loki—in mayhem that only gods can handle in THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE.
- The action kicks off when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin’s vault.
- The epic story that follows will be packed with both Asgardian adventure and high-octane action, all illustrated in the iconic vibrant style of Gurihiru.
- Loki has always delighted himself in getting the God of Thunder into trouble. But has he finally taken it a trick too far?
- Don’t miss Thor and Loki’s wildest adventure yet when THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE arrives this March.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Mariko Tamaki: "Gurihiru are awesome. This comic is so deeply adorable it's RIDICULOUS. Very excited to get to write some more adventures with Marvel characters, ESPECIALLY Thor and Loki.”
