Sing Along with These New Karaoke Videos of Holiday Favorites from Disneyland Paris

‘Tis the season to sing your favorite holiday songs and Disneyland Paris wants to get in on the fun. The resort has released two karaoke videos of their songs “Christmas is Here” and “Chante c’est Noel” so Disney fans can sing along at home.

The two videos provide festive images of Main Street U.S.A. and the Christmas Parade as well as the lyrics to each song so you can sing along.

Check out both videos below:

“Christmas is Here”

“Chante c’est Noel”

