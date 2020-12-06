Watch “Mickey’s Magical Christmas Light” From Disneyland Paris in New Watch Parties Video

Disneyland Paris has released a professionally shot performance of Mickey’s Magical Christmas Light as part of their Watch Parties video series.
- The show was recorded in 2019, as part of the holiday festivities at Disneyland Paris.
Description of the show:
- Hear the sound of sleigh bells ringing as Disney's Royal couples join Santa, Mickey, Minnie and their golden entourage for a seasonal sing-along while setting Town Square’s giant Christmas tree aglow with a dazzling display.
