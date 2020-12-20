Disneyland Paris Shares Christmas Parade Watch Party Video

Disneyland Paris continued their holiday celebration today by releasing a video of their Christmas Parade – featuring Mickey, Minnie and all of your favorite Disney characters.
- Disneyland Paris’ newest Watch Parties video is a recorded performance of the Disneyland Paris Christmas Parade.
- Some of the characters featured include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald and Daisy.
- Of course, the parade culminates with a visit from Santa Claus himself.
- Check out the full Disneyland Paris Christmas Parade below:
- For those who speak French and want some more Disneyland Paris holiday fun, the resort also released a special holiday quiz:
More holiday videos from Disneyland Paris:
- Disneyland Paris released two karaoke videos of their songs “Christmas is Here” and “Chante c’est Noel” so Disney fans can sing along at home.
- Disneyland Paris has released a special holiday treat for fans around the world with a professionally recorded performance of the stage show Mickey’s Christmas Big Band from 2019.
- Disneyland Paris has released a professionally shot performance of Mickey’s Magical Christmas Light as part of their Watch Parties video series.