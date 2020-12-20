Disneyland Paris Shares Christmas Parade Watch Party Video

Disneyland Paris continued their holiday celebration today by releasing a video of their Christmas Parade – featuring Mickey, Minnie and all of your favorite Disney characters.

Disneyland Paris’ newest Watch Parties video is a recorded performance of the Disneyland Paris Christmas Parade.

Some of the characters featured include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald and Daisy.

Of course, the parade culminates with a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Check out the full Disneyland Paris Christmas Parade below:

For those who speak French and want some more Disneyland Paris holiday fun, the resort also released a special holiday quiz:

