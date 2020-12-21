National Geographic’s Best of 2020 Marathon Starts Today

National Geographic Channel is putting together a lineup of some of the best programs in 2020 from December 21 through January 3, perfect for that holiday binge session.
What’s Happening:
- Nat Geo will be showing the best shows from 2020 from a series of programs as well as new episodes of Life Below Zero including their 150th episode and all-new episodes of the show Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller.
- Other shows such as Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Tiny House Nation, Food Factory, and Drugs Inc. are also part of the programming schedule.
- The binging starts today, December 21, with a marathon of Tiny House Nation. Check National Geographic’s website for the full schedule listing.
More National Geographic: