National Geographic’s Best of 2020 Marathon Starts Today

National Geographic Channel is putting together a lineup of some of the best programs in 2020 from December 21 through January 3, perfect for that holiday binge session.

What’s Happening:

Nat Geo will be showing the best shows from 2020 from a series of programs as well as new episodes of Life Below Zero including their 150th episode and all-new episodes of the show Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller.

Other shows such as Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Tiny House Nation, Food Factory, and Drugs Inc. are also part of the programming schedule.

The binging starts today, December 21, with a marathon of Tiny House Nation. Check National Geographic's website

