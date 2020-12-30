Jonathan Freeman, James Baxter Join Early 2021 Happily Ever After Hours Events at Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their Happily Ever After Hours virtual events into 2021 with actor Jonathan Freeman and animator James Baxter headlining the next two sessions. Registration for the free webinars is open now.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What's Happening:
- This afternoon on Twitter, Walt Disney Family Museum has announced two new virtual programs for their Happily Ever After Hours series.
- Registration for these free programs is now open and fans can sign up through the museum’s ticketing page.
- The upcoming Happily Ever After Hours events will feature:
- Actor Jonathan Freeman | Wednesday, January 13th
- Animator James Baxter | Wednesday February 3rd
We are happy to announce two new Happily Ever After Hours virtual programs with Actor Jonathan Freeman and Animator James Baxter. Registration is now open! https://t.co/cq8XPdoJae pic.twitter.com/cLA8fzIhUH
— The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) December 30, 2020
Upcoming Workshops
Actor Jonathan Freeman
- Wednesday, January 13 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join actor Jonathan Freeman as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from voicing the infamous villain Jafar in the Aladdin franchise and appearances on Broadway in:
- Disney's Mary Poppins
- The Little Mermaid
- Beauty and the Beast
Animator James Baxter
- Wednesday, February 3 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join animator James Baxter as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from animating on Disney and DreamWorks features including:
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Madagascar (2005)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Past Events
We’ve had the pleasure to attend many of the events offered by the Walt Disney Family Museum, including several of their Happily Ever After Hours programs. Check out our recaps of these virtual sessions featuring Disney Legends and Luminaries.
- 10 Things We Learned from Bob Gurr During the First WDFM Happily Ever After Hour Event
- 10 Things We Learned from Composer Fabrizio Mancinelli During WDFM's Happily Ever After Hours
- 10 Things We Learned from Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan during WDFM Happily Ever After Hours
- 10 Things We Learned from Leslie Iwerks During WDFM Happily Ever After Hours
- 10 Things We Learned from Jodi Benson During WDFM's Happily Ever After Hours
- WDFM Event Recap: Ron Clements & John Musker Happily Ever After Hours