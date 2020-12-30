Jonathan Freeman, James Baxter Join Early 2021 Happily Ever After Hours Events at Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their Happily Ever After Hours virtual events into 2021 with actor Jonathan Freeman and animator James Baxter headlining the next two sessions. Registration for the free webinars is open now.

Registration for these free programs is now open and fans can sign up through the museum’s ticketing page

Actor Jonathan Freeman

Wednesday, January 13 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required

Join actor Jonathan Freeman as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from voicing the infamous villain Jafar in the Aladdin franchise and appearances on Broadway in: Disney's Mary Poppins The Little Mermaid Beauty and the Beast

Animator James Baxter

