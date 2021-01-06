Photo Update: Fun Finds at Downtown Disney

Earlier, we took a walk around Downtown Disney and into Buena Vista Street at the Disneyland Resort as part of one of our live Park Walk & Talks. While we were there we saw an abundance of fun new things, as well as some beautiful photo opportunities on a less-crowded day, so let’s take a look!

As we come in from the west side entrances near the still-closed hotels of the Disneyland Resort, we can see that over at the former AMC Theaters location, slots that would once occupy posters for the latest blockbuster film to be screened at the location now occupy posters advertising the programming this season on ABC.

Let’s take a look at Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure. As a reminder, this area is open as an expansion of the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and is (at press time) only open for shopping. Some dining locations are available for to-go orders, and no food can be consumed on Disney property at this time. The rest of Disney California Adventure remains closed, with no opening date announced at this time.

While popcorn buckets are still for sale at the carts on Buena Vista Street, actual popcorn will not be included with the bucket, as again, no food can be consumed on Disney property at this time.

Holiday pins are still available, featuring characters, attractions, and hotel logos. There is also a series of Disneyland Passholder pins available as well, each featuring a classic character with a tiki theme. A box set featuring characters from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Soul, was also spotted.

Over at the LEGO store, the Grogu display still looks remarkable, and the flat LEGO art piece picture of Mickey Mouse is still available on site. This series of products, not just limited to Mickey Mouse has been wildly popular, with many selling out online and selling out in retailers around the country.

There were also shirts and spirit jerseys peppered throughout the District that caught our eye.

We also spotted merchandise celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year, some new Dish/Hand Towels and Aprons, and a slew of fun Marvel Merchandise at the Backlot Premiere Shop! You can also watch the video below to check out our Live Walk & Talk where we explored much more of Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure!