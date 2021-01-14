Funnel of the Disney Wish Arrives At Meyer Werft Shipyard for Eventual Installation

Thanks to user Ems -Dollart Media on YouTube, we have been able to get a first look at one of the major pieces of the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, as one of the ship’s funnels has been spotted at the manufacturer’s shipyard.

What’s Happening:

Youtube User Ems -Dollart Media has posted a video from the Meyer Werft shipyard where the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish

The video showcases one of the ship’s two funnels nearly completed. Fans of the Disney Cruise Line know that of the two funnels, only one of them is actually functional and the other usually houses some kind of entertainment facility varying based on the ship.

Three new ships for the Disney Cruise Line were announced in 2016 as part of a new class of ship, “Triton class,” which would be larger than the previous Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Though three ships were announced, we only really know specifics about one of them, including the name of the ship, the “Disney Wish.”

Just a few weeks ago on Christmas Day, Disney revealed newer concept art

Meyer Werft is responsible for the manufacture of the two most recent ships in the fleet, the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream. The Disney Dream also features a sports bar known as Pub 687, named after the keel number (or “yard” or “hull” number) assigned to the ship by Meyer Werft.

Although originally slated to take her maiden voyage early next year, the global pandemic and shut down of the cruise industry delayed the journey