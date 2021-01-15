The Avengers Join the Fight Against Knull in “Avengers #45” This April

Now fully underway, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s KING IN BLACK has taken the entire Marvel Universe by storm. And in April, the year’s most talked-about event will explode in the pages of Jason Aaron’s AVENGERS. Featuring art by Luca Maresca (Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes), AVENGERS #45 will star Blade and a vampire army taking on Knull’s forces.
- The vampire hunter has been at the forefront of battles throughout KING IN BLACK and now the vampire hunter will pay a dark price that will change his world forever.
- Setting up Blade and the Avengers for what’s to come, AVENGERS #45 is a key chapter in the King in Black saga that fans won’t want to miss.
- Check out the cover by Cory Smith above and pick up the issue when it hits stands in April.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel’s WandaVision is finally here, with a two-episode premiere now streaming on Disney+. One thing is for sure, after watching the first two episodes of this new series, fans are going to have a lot of questions. And most likely at the top of that list will be, “what is that weird logo that keeps showing up?”
- Steve Rogers could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future with Chris Evans reportedly in negotiations to carry the shield again.
- One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes in the 1990s is coming back this April to celebrate the hero’s 30th anniversary with a three-story issue, “Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk.”
- Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman is back and she’s dressed to impress! Donning her iconic costume Jessica returns to Marvel Comics this April in “Spider-Woman #11.”