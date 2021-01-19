Take A Look Behind The Scenes of the Costumes of “WandaVision”

Experience decades of fashion in Marvel Studios' first series, WandaVision, with a new featurette that his hit YouTube celebrating the costumes of the new Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- A new featurette from Disney+ has debuted on YouTube showcasing the decades worth of costumes for the new Marvel original series, WandaVision.
- The video shows some behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of the beautiful, period costumes that span different sitcom eras from the 50s and forward.
- WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
- WandaVision debuted its first two episodes on Disney+ last Friday, January 15th. The show is already proving to be a hit and a fan favorite with great reviews, and easter eggs hidden throughout for Marvel fans to find and speculate what will happen next.
- WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.