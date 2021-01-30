“Star Wars: Squadrons” Has Some Free New Flair to Customize Your Ship

Star Wars: Squadrons is the game that keeps on giving. The EA Star Wars Twitter account has revealed some new cosmetic items that have dropped in the game, and they are all free!
We're honoring the Original Trilogy with some free cosmetics. Decorate your starfighters and may the Force be with you, pilots! #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/S3u0RYC0is
— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 29, 2021
- The new cockpit flair includes a deck of Sabacc, a set of smuggler’s dice that you may be keeping safe for Han, and a Probe Droid as seen in The Empire Strikes Back.
- Star Wars: Squadrons has been releasing free updates quite regularly with new maps, ships, and character customization options.
- Free DLC is continuing to be released for Amazon Prime members as well, all you have to do is link your account to get the different items. The next one will release February 2.
About Star Wars: Squadrons:
- Star Wars: Squadrons is a video game from Electronic Arts set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi and follows the New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and the Galactic Empire's Titan Squadron. You play as two separate characters, one on each side of the conflict.
