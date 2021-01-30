“Star Wars: Squadrons” Has Some Free New Flair to Customize Your Ship

Star Wars: Squadrons is the game that keeps on giving. The EA Star Wars Twitter account has revealed some new cosmetic items that have dropped in the game, and they are all free!

We're honoring the Original Trilogy with some free cosmetics. Decorate your starfighters and may the Force be with you, pilots! #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/S3u0RYC0is — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 29, 2021

The new cockpit flair includes a deck of Sabacc, a set of smuggler’s dice that you may be keeping safe for Han, and a Probe Droid as seen in The Empire Strikes Back .

